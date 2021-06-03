GBP/JPY: Break of 147.96 neckline projects a move towards key Fibonacci marker at 159.99 – DBS Bank

GBP/JPY’s rally has been augmented by a sustained rise over a key moving average marker at 144.04, and further accelerated by a rather effortless breach over a 147.96 neckline. The upside is clearly …
