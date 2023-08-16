The GBP/JPY cross consolidates its recent gains near 184.80 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the release of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY consolidates its gain above the 184.80 mark ahead of UK CPI - August 15, 2023
- USD/JPY consolidates near mid-145.00s, just below YTD peak set on Tuesday - August 15, 2023
- Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave? - August 15, 2023