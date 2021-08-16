Spreads on CFD indices start at 0.4 points. The information on this site is not directed at residents in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Could Start a Move Up - August 16, 2021
- USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-109.00s, over one-week lows - August 16, 2021
- USD/JPY: Aggressive sell-off to extend back to August lows at 108.86/70 – Credit Suisse - August 16, 2021