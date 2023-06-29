GBP/JPY regains the 182.60 level as it consolidates the intraday losses heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair prints mild gain at the highest levels since late 2015 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls appear tired below 183.00 but not out of the woods - June 29, 2023
- USD/JPY retreats towards 144.00 as Japan Retail Trade tests BoJ’s dovish bias, Fed’s Powell eyed - June 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Firm at around 144.40, as bull’s eye 145.00 and beyond - June 28, 2023