GBP/JPY cross trades within an ascending trend-channel on the one … advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive around 185.20 ahead of UK Retail Sales - August 18, 2023
- CNH strengthens on intervention talk – JPY breaks losing streak – Gold breaks key support - August 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge confirmation, upbeat Japan inflation and softer yields favor bears - August 17, 2023