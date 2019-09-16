Receding hard Brexit fears and Brexit deal optimism to keep losses capped. USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY technical analysis: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside - September 16, 2019
- USD/INR: Indian Rupee drops 60 paise in early trade - September 16, 2019
- AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Faxai Will be Between USD 3 Billion and USD 7 Billion Nasdaq:VRSK - September 15, 2019