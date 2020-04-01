GBP/USD has kicked off the new quarter on the back foot amid a gloomy mood. Coronavirus headlines and critical US figures are in the spotlight Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing upside momentum is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling ready to stumble amid depressing coronavirus data, lost momentum - April 1, 2020
- Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance - March 31, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Oversold Areas - March 31, 2020