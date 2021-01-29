GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after multiple rejections near 1.3750

GBP/USD faces pullback risks with signs of uptrend fatigue on technical charts. The 4-hour chart shows the bulls have faced rejection in the 1.3750 neighborhood multiple times since Jan. 21. That, …
