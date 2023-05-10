Fund announced today that it has secured a pledge from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of USD 24 million (approximately JPY 3.2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- GHIT Fund Secures USD 24 Million Pledge From Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Over Three Years - May 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen traders flirt with 135.00 key support, rising wedge in focus - May 9, 2023
- USD/JPY eyes a consolidation break above 135.50 as focus shifts to US Inflation - May 9, 2023