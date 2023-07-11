The gold price is inching higher while the US Dollar slides going into Tuesday despite several Fed speakers getting hawkish, mostly. Will Wednesday’s US CPI hold the keys to XAU/USD direction?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD? - July 11, 2023
- USD/JPY plummets to fresh multi-week low, closer to mid-140.00s amid broad-based USD weakness - July 11, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles near multi-day low, seems vulnerable to slide further - July 11, 2023