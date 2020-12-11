Gold rises to $1,838.60, up 0.15% intraday, during early Friday. The yellow metal recently refreshed the day’s high to $1,839.55, which in turn allowed it to defy the previous two days’ downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD needs 21-day SMA breakout to keep intraday gains - December 10, 2020
- USD/JPY: Eyeing resistances ahead of 105.00 mark - December 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Extends relentless rally, but a downward correction is on the cards - December 10, 2020