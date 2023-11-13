The gold price rose towards 1,940 in the early Asian and European trading sessions due to strong gold-buying activities from central banks. ‘Central banks have bought 800 tonnes of gold over the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Uptrend likely to extend on a break above the peak of 2022 near 152 – SocGen - November 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Drop on Powell’s Hawkish Comments; USD/JPY Rise Slightly - November 13, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Moves on the upward trajectory toward 152.00 level - November 13, 2023