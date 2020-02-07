Feb 7, 2020 USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso, Trades Heavy in Absence of Fear Feb 7, 2020 AUD/USD Eyes Printing Lowest Price in over a Decade- Aussie Dollar vs USD Forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows - February 7, 2020
- USD/JPY steadies near 109.80, looks to add more than 100 pips for the week - February 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Easing ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls - February 7, 2020