The GS Analyst highlights the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) hesitance in lifting the rates and the US growth outlook as the key catalysts to revise its six-month USD/JPY forecast to 155.00 from 135.00 prior.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Goldman Sachs cites US growth outlook, BoJ bias to forecast USD/JPY rally to 155.00 in six months - August 28, 2023
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses around 146.35-30 area, just below YTD peak - August 28, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Despite rising, intra-day technicals favor bears - August 28, 2023