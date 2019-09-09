Goldman Sachs has closed EUR/JPY short – Bloomberg

USD/JPY has been steady in Tokyo’s so far following Japanese GDP. Risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages. On Friday, USD/JPY fell from 107.00 to …
