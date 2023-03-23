The USD/JPY currency pairing plunged from 133.01 to 131.01 after the Federal Reserve raised interest by 25 percentage points, with the decision by the US central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- How will Fed rate hike affect USD/JPY pairing? - March 23, 2023
- USD/JPY turns positive for the day after US data, holds firm above 131.00 - March 23, 2023
- USD/JPY could have an upward reaction toward the 131.50 level - March 23, 2023