GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.2150 in the early European session after the data from the UK showed that wage inflation softened in February. As investors move to the sidelines while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY rebounds from 133.04 ahead of Tuesday’s US CPI and BoJ’s minutes - March 14, 2023
- How will USD/JPY react to US CPI figures? - March 14, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Bears are pausing ahead of US inflation report - March 14, 2023