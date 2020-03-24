Intra-Day News and Views and data to be released today – USD/JPY

USD/JPY – 110.30… The greenback proved quite tricky to trade yesterday as despite dropping from 111.25 in New Zealand to session lows at 109.67 at European open due to a fall in U.S. Treasury yields …
