A close below 8.5500 (a major support from the daily chart) would invalidate the latest rebound and put the dollar on a bearish trajectory. An oversold RSI may cause a temporary bounce. 8.4500 would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Intraday market analysis: USD lacks support - October 5, 2021
- USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, above 111.00 mark amid stronger USD - October 5, 2021
- USD/JPY: Further upside not favoured – UOB - October 5, 2021