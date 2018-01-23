Yen strengthened in early European trade despite a relatively dovish message from the BOJ which maintained its 2% inflation target and did not suggest that it would taper its quantitative easing program in any way. At the monthly presser, BOJ Governor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Is USD/JPY the Victim of War on Trade? - January 23, 2018
- USD & JPY Get Haven Bids as Trump Protectionism Returns - January 23, 2018
- USD/JPY touches session lows as yen extends gains on the day - January 23, 2018