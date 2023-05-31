The JPY is maintaining a weak bias against the USD following the sentiment boost after the US debt deal, just as expectations of another US Fed rate hike grow. Against its peers, however, the outlook …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen After US Debt Deal: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY - May 31, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye a run to test deep into the 138s - May 31, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar probing resistance - May 31, 2023