This morning’s US CPI report, which came in a tick below expectations on the headline reading (4.9% y/y vs. 5.0% eyed) and in-line with expectations on the core reading (5.5% y/y), has led to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00 - May 10, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to fresh daily low, closer to mid-134.00s post-US CPI - May 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: A drop to 133.00 loses traction – UOB - May 10, 2023