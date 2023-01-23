The Japanese Yen has consolidated against the US Dollar with trend indicators intact but getting tested as USD/JPY bumps up against resistance levels. Is the USD/JPY trend unimpaired?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY? - January 22, 2023
- USD/JPY bears eye 129.00 on BoJ Minutes, focus on US GDP, Tokyo inflation - January 22, 2023
- Trading Support And Resistance AUD/USD - January 22, 2023