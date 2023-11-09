The Japanese Yen continues to trade near the yearly extremes against the US Dollar with USD/JPY struggling just below multi-year resistance. The advance comes amid weakness in the US Dollar and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Bulls Wrestle Above 150 - November 9, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Greenback Bounces Back Against Lowly Yen - November 9, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls regained control after correction – Powell’s speech eyed for fresh signals - November 9, 2023