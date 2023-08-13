The Japanese Yen extended losses this past week, with USD/JPY and GBP/JPY facing key resistance levels that if broken, open the door to extending their broader uptrends.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rise to Key Resistance Levels. Will They Hold? - August 13, 2023
- NZD/USD makes new lows for the year - August 13, 2023
- Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance? - August 13, 2023