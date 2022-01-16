The Japanese Yen managed to post gains against most of its peer currencies last week, ending a multi-week trend of broad weakness. USD/JPY was one of the biggest losers as Covid fears intensified, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Bank of Japan - January 16, 2022
- USD/JPY: Failure to test the 117.00 level is a clear bearish signal – MUFG - January 14, 2022
- USD/JPY tumbles to three-week lows near 114.50 - January 14, 2022