The Japanese Yen gained 1.08% against the US Dollar on Wednesday, which is a notable achievement given JPY’s persistent depreciation since 2021. What was the cause of this move? Reports crossed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Gained After BoJ Hinted Intervention, What Could this Mean for USD/JPY? - September 14, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears about to pounce as US dollar meets 4-hour resistance - September 14, 2022
- USD/JPY: More yen pain could catch Japanese firms off guard – Reuters poll - September 14, 2022