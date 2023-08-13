The Japanese Yen closed at its weakest against the US Dollar in over a month. Will USD/JPY be able to overcome fading upside momentum highlighted on the 4-hour chart?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance? - August 13, 2023
- EUR/JPY corrects downward, poised for a consecutive weekly gain - August 11, 2023
- USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs? - August 11, 2023