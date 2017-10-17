USD/JPY quiet to start the week – On a fairly typical Monday, the Japanese Yen was trading quietly against the Dollar. With most of the critical data now behind the USD for the month, traders have plenty to digest. The hurricanes have addled much of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Outperforms Most Of The G10 Currencies Although Short-Term Election Risk Caps JPY Strength - October 17, 2017
- USD/JPY takes a sharp U-turn on N. Korea risks, attacks 112.00 - October 17, 2017
- USD/JPY: bears attempting to cap rallies on 112 handle - October 16, 2017