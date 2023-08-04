Jul 31, 2023 Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY? Jul 31, 2023 US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY - August 4, 2023
- USD/JPY turns back to bearish mode from resistance - August 4, 2023
- USD/JPY drops below 142.00 as US Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates - August 4, 2023