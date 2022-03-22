Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY Surges into Overbought Territory

The Yen has continued its impressive decline against a number of G7 currencies which may be set to continue. The Yen was naturally on the back foot due to a massively supportive Bank of Japan (BoJ) …
