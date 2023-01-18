The Japanese Yen was sold heavily in mid-week trade while Sterling was bought selectively against some currencies, helping GBP/JPY to outpace USD/JPY in the a climb to the upside after the Bank of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Sales and Sterling Bids Lift GBP/JPY after BoJ Spurns Speculators - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY is likely to be capped around 132/133 – TDS - January 18, 2023
- Forex Today: US Dollar tracks USD/JPY higher after BoJ’s inaction - January 18, 2023