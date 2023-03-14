Most of a quarter point Fed hike is back to being priced for next Wednesday’s decision in the wake of an upside surprise to core CPI and further evidence of stabilizing markets. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen short-term price outlook: USD/JPY bears look to reassert - March 14, 2023
- USD/CHF and USD/JPY pops will inevitably be faded – TDS - March 14, 2023
- USD/JPY rises toward 135.00 after US CPI fueled by Treasury yields - March 14, 2023