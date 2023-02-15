The Japanese Yen dipped on Monday and Tuesday with USD/JPY trading at its highest level since early January at 133.32. The appointment of Kazuo Ueda to be the new Governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Slips as New BoJ Governor Takes the Helm. Where to for USD/JPY? - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY snaps two-day uptrend despite upbeat yields, hawkish Fed talks - February 14, 2023
- USD/JPY bulls stay the course into the 133 area - February 14, 2023