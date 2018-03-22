Japanese Yen Stays Elevated After CPI, USD/JPY Downtrend in Play

Financial markets, economics, journalism and fundamental analysis. An already elevated Japanese Yen didn’t rise much further Friday despite news of a three-year peak for domestic inflation. The official Consumer Price Index rise came in at 1.5%- its …
