Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Momentum Pick up Again?

USD/JPY is rallying toward a descending trend line which is just below the pivot point resistance level at 115.505. A break above there could see the resistance levels of 115.685 and 116.353 tested.
