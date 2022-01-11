The Japanese Yen weakened to lows not seen for several years against the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc but has since recovered. Will JPY resume depreciating?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks? - January 10, 2022
- USD/JPY snaps three-day downtrend above 115.00 even as yields retreat, inflation eyed - January 10, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Profit Taking Operations - January 10, 2022