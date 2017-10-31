Financial markets, economics, journalism and fundamental analysis. A new quarter is under way, what will it bring? Check out the new Fundamental and Technical Forecasts from DailyFX The Japanese Yen has come under renewed fire against the US Dollar in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bulls Remain Hesitant - October 31, 2017
- USD/JPY: A Sustainable Break Above 114 Key? Where To Target? – NAB - October 31, 2017
- USD/JPY catches a bid wave at Tokyo open, eyes Fed decision - October 31, 2017