Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Flashes Mixed Signals around 2002 High

The Japanese Yen’s rapid descent versus the US Dollar moderated last week as prices gyrated around the 2002 high. Mixed chart signals give USD/JPY a mixed outlook for the week ahead.
