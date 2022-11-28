The failure of USD/JPY to extend gains last week could be a warning sign of some more downside in the near term. USD/JPY turned lower from the November 21 high 142.25, coming off key resistance on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022
- DXY and USD/JPY double bottoms [Video] - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From Trendline - November 28, 2022