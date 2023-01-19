Wednesday’s failure of the Japanese yen to sustain losses against the US dollar could be a reflection of the mood prevailing since the end of 2022. What is the outlook and the key levels to watch?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out at key support structure - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower on Demand for Safe-Haven Yen; Speculator Bets on BOJ Policy Shift - January 18, 2023
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: What’s Next For USD/JPY After BoJ? - January 18, 2023