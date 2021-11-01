Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Face Key Resistance as Momentum Fades

The Japanese Yen is holding its ground, but its broader decline remains in play. USD/JPY and AUD/JPY face key resistance zones. A rejection could hint at near-term losses.
