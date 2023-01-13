The Japanese Yen has risen against most major currencies so far in the New Year but its latest rally has divided opinion and led some analysts to tip USD/JPY as a short-term buy while prompting others …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen’s Rising Sun Draws Sellers in GBP/JPY and Buyers in USD/JPY - January 13, 2023
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bears could aim to challenge 61.8% Fibo. level, around 128.00 mark - January 13, 2023
- Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Nears Key Support - January 12, 2023