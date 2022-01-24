The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, dipped 0.10% to 95.62 from 95.77. Best performing FX went to the haven sought Swiss Franc …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY, CHF climb, AUD, GBP fall, CNH up, VIX Index jumps - January 23, 2022
- USD/JPY tracks firmer yields to snap three-day downtrend near 114.00 - January 23, 2022
- USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision - January 23, 2022