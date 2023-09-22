which may shape the central bank’s policy, the economists add. USD/JPY is little changed at 147.63, AUD/JPY is steady at 94.66, and EUR/JPY edges 0.1% lower to 157.18. (ronnie.harui@wsj.com) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY Consolidates Ahead of BOJ Decision - September 21, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Hits 4-day low belowC158.00 on bearish-engulfing pattern - September 21, 2023
- Japanese Yen forecast: Bank of Japan may rock the boat for USD/JPY. …Japanese Yen forecast: Bank of Japan may rock the boat for USD/JPY. - September 21, 2023