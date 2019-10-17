USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight. Retail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY Futures: downside could be losing traction - October 17, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Breaks below 0.9940 confluence support, turns vulnerable - October 17, 2019
- USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments - October 16, 2019