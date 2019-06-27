JPY Futures: extra losses in the pipeline

US data can offer intermediate trade opportunities. The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break …
