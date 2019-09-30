JPY Futures: further downside not ruled out

Markets eye fresh UK political developments and Q2 final GDP release. USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 107.93, having faced rejection at 108.00 in Asia. The psychological …
