The pair came under pressure on Friday amid increasing odds of the BOE’s rate cut and Brexit-negative headlines. USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY Futures: Gains seen as temporary - January 20, 2020
- USD/JPY Retracement Below 110.00 Continuation Above 110.40 - January 20, 2020
- Japanese Yen Loses More Ground But USD/JPY Downtrends Endure - January 19, 2020