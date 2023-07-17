JPY strengthens against other G-10 and Asian currencies in the morning Asian session amid deteriorating risk appetite driven by losses across most regional equity markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY Strengthens Amid Deteriorating Risk Appetite - July 16, 2023
- USD/JPY ticks down to mid-138.00s, holds above two-month low touched on Friday - July 16, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Attempts Reversal As It Stabilizes Against - July 14, 2023